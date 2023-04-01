First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Short Interest Update

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the February 28th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

First Guaranty Bancshares Trading Down 2.2 %

First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.44. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $29.65.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 19.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Guaranty Bancshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,375,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 13.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares in the last quarter. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FGBI. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Guaranty Bancshares from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on First Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $18.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

