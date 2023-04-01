First Tin (LON:1SN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.85

Shares of First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.85 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.80 ($0.08), with a volume of 226482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.90 ($0.08).

The company has a market capitalization of £18.19 million and a P/E ratio of -685.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.83.

First Tin Plc operates as a tin development company in Germany and Australia. The company's flagship assets include the Tellerhäuser Project in Saxony, Germany; and the Taronga Project in New South Wales, Australia. First Tin Plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

