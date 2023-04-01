First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the February 28th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFV. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IFV stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.97. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $21.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.87.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

