First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2023

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSMGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.208 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.51 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $59.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter worth $258,000.

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.