First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.208 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.51 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $59.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter worth $258,000.

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

