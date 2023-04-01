FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) & Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Financial Review

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS – Get Rating) and Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares FirstCash and Hertz Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstCash N/A N/A N/A Hertz Global N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

FirstCash has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hertz Global has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstCash 0 0 0 0 N/A Hertz Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FirstCash and Hertz Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.8% of FirstCash shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of FirstCash shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Hertz Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FirstCash and Hertz Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstCash $2.73 billion 1.62 $248.59 million $5.37 17.76 Hertz Global $8.69 billion 0.60 $1.05 billion $3.27 4.98

Hertz Global has higher revenue and earnings than FirstCash. Hertz Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FirstCash, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FirstCash beats Hertz Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FirstCash

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers. The firm is also involved in melting scrap jewelry, as well as selling gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Hertz Global

(Get Rating)

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands throughout North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized globally. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales.

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.