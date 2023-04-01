Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein Sells 2,500 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,794.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $162,650.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 5,000 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $309,200.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,992 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $136,850.40.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $33,820.85.

Five9 stock opened at $72.29 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.43.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Five9 from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 247.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,013.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 226.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

