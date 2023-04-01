Flora Growth (FLGC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flora Growth Trading Up 17.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGC opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45. Flora Growth has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flora Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Flora Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flora Growth by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 171,700 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flora Growth in the third quarter worth $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flora Growth in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flora Growth in the second quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flora Growth Company Profile

FLGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Flora Growth from $2.00 to $1.25 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Flora Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.

