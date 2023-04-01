Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) and SES AI (NYSE:SES) Critical Contrast

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) and SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Flux Power and SES AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flux Power -16.13% -77.93% -28.83% SES AI N/A -11.86% -10.41%

Volatility & Risk

Flux Power has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES AI has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flux Power 0 0 2 0 3.00 SES AI 0 3 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Flux Power and SES AI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Flux Power currently has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 133.20%. SES AI has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.59%. Given Flux Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Flux Power is more favorable than SES AI.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.3% of Flux Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Flux Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of SES AI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flux Power and SES AI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flux Power $42.33 million 1.84 -$15.61 million ($0.63) -7.71 SES AI N/A N/A -$50.99 million ($0.20) -14.75

Flux Power has higher revenue and earnings than SES AI. SES AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flux Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Flux Power beats SES AI on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

