Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) CAO Brian J. Wendling Sells 7,252 Shares

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 7,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $540,346.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,365 shares in the company, valued at $623,276.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian J. Wendling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07.

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $74.83 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $76.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FWONK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Formula One Group from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group during the first quarter worth $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,455,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Formula One Group by 643.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after buying an additional 124,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 550,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

