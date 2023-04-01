Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives $128.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.25.

FOXF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $121.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $69.28 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.77.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $408.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.86 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.81%. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,615. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth $946,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

