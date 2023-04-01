Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FC. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Covey from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Franklin Covey Price Performance

Shares of Franklin Covey stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $54.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $69.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eschler Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 38,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 61.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co engages in organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, Education Practice, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada. The International Licensees segment focuses on international licensees’ royalty revenues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.