Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.11.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRU. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.75 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$14.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.56. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$11.66 and a 52 week high of C$17.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 77.70%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

