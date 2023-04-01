FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Acuity Brands, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acuity Brands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $12.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.37. The consensus estimate for Acuity Brands’ current full-year earnings is $12.40 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ FY2024 earnings at $11.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AYI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:AYI opened at $182.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.59. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $142.71 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.80.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $997.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.46 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Acuity Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $739,573.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,540.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.74%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

