FY2023 Earnings Estimate for China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for China Merchants Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Chen forecasts that the company will earn $4.31 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for China Merchants Bank’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Merchants Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of China Merchants Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of CIHKY opened at $25.35 on Thursday. China Merchants Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $40.27. The company has a market capitalization of $127.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

