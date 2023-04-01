FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hillman Solutions in a report released on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Hillman Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.66 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Hillman Solutions Trading Up 4.3 %

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

HLMN opened at $8.42 on Thursday. Hillman Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -93.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillman Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 28,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $230,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 975,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,805,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,455,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,372,000 after acquiring an additional 370,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,056,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,506,000 after purchasing an additional 309,311 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,855,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,326,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,783,000 after purchasing an additional 121,319 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,339,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,917,000 after acquiring an additional 38,215 shares during the last quarter.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.