FY2023 EPS Estimates for Vaxxinity, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:VAXX)

Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Vaxxinity in a research report issued on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.61). The consensus estimate for Vaxxinity’s current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vaxxinity’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Vaxxinity Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ VAXX opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $286.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.92. Vaxxinity has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $8.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09.

Institutional Trading of Vaxxinity

Vaxxinity ( NASDAQ:VAXX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxxinity by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,212,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 681,666 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the third quarter worth about $739,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vaxxinity by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 13,527 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the second quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the second quarter worth about $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vaxxinity

In other Vaxxinity news, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 405,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $1,357,476.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,764,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,360,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 64.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vaxxinity

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is in phase 2 clinical trial; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy that is in phase 1 clinical trial; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

