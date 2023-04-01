FY2024 EPS Estimates for Yatra Online, Inc. Reduced by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRAGet Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Yatra Online in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Yatra Online’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.

Shares of YTRA stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $142.71 million, a PE ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 1.46. Yatra Online has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YTRA. State Street Corp bought a new position in Yatra Online in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yatra Online by 117.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Yatra Online by 30,123.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Yatra Online by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Yatra Online by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

