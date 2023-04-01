FY2024 EPS Estimates for Yatra Online, Inc. Reduced by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Yatra Online in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Yatra Online’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.
Yatra Online Trading Up 12.3 %
Shares of YTRA stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $142.71 million, a PE ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 1.46. Yatra Online has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Yatra Online
Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yatra Online (YTRA)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.