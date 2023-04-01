FY2026 EPS Estimates for Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Reduced by Analyst

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($12.94) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($12.04). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unity Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($4.82) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s FY2027 earnings at ($15.07) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Unity Biotechnology from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Unity Biotechnology from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Unity Biotechnology Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Biotechnology

Shares of UBX stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73. Unity Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $140,582,970,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

