G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,566 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,464 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of G-III Apparel Group worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $28,890,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 204.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 727,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after acquiring an additional 488,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after acquiring an additional 332,865 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at about $8,968,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at about $3,883,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance
Shares of GIII opened at $15.55 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GIII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.
G-III Apparel Group Company Profile
G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on G-III Apparel Group (GIII)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.