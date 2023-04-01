Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,404,700 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the February 28th total of 1,818,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,023.5 days.

GXYEF opened at $6.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

