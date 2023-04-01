General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Argus upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.93.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $95.60 on Friday. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $95.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $104.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,186.67, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.04.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,066.67%.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $635,274,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,527,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its holdings in General Electric by 1,592.4% in the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,307,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 7,640.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.