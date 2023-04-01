Geneva Partners LLC Acquires 3,761 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Geneva Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teramo Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $411.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $309.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.09. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

