Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Reshma P. Shetty Sells 37,650 Shares

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $46,309.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,805,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,980,462.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance
NYSE:DNA opened at $1.33 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $4.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.
Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
