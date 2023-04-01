Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ GOODN opened at $19.98 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.71.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 7.26%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

