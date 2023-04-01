Global Tech Industries Group (OTCMKTS:GTII) Shares to Split on Thursday, April 13th

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Rating) shares are set to split on the morning of Thursday, April 13th. The 11-1 split was announced on Thursday, April 13th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, April 13th.

Global Tech Industries Group Price Performance

GTII opened at $1.83 on Friday. Global Tech Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17.

Global Tech Industries Group Company Profile

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc engages in the acquisition of companies. Its subsidiaries and affiliates operate in the following sectors: intellectual properties, proprietary systems, trade secrets in the bioscience, green-tech and global health technologies, and other new and emerging businesses.

