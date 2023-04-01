Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Global Water Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 107.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.28 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.1%.

Global Water Resources Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $12.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $296.70 million, a P/E ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04. Global Water Resources has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $17.35.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Water Resources

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 2,362 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $28,651.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,080,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,232,971.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Global Water Resources by 135.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Global Water Resources by 47.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Global Water Resources by 649.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Water Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Global Water Resources by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. 29.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GWRS. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Water Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Global Water Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

About Global Water Resources

(Get Rating)

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

