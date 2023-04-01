Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the February 28th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $206.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 198.6% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 56.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

