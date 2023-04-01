Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $67.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GMED. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.91.
Globus Medical Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $56.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $81.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.71 and a 200 day moving average of $65.68.
Insider Transactions at Globus Medical
In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Medical
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Globus Medical
Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.
