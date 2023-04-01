GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDDY. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.

GoDaddy Trading Up 1.9 %

GDDY stock opened at $77.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.61 and its 200-day moving average is $75.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 8.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $595,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,007,165.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $595,932.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,007,165.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $28,985.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,822 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in GoDaddy by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

