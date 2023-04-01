goeasy (TSE:GSY) Cut to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$136.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$195.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.06 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on goeasy from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC set a C$180.00 price target on goeasy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

goeasy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$95.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$119.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$115.11. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$88.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$144.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88, a current ratio of 37.15 and a quick ratio of 28.46.

goeasy Increases Dividend

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.87 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$273.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$274.20 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 22.01%. As a group, analysts predict that goeasy will post 12.7929688 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. goeasy’s payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at goeasy

In other goeasy news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total value of C$49,824.25. Insiders own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

