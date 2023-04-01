Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Gogo Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79. Gogo has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $23.69.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.16 million. Gogo had a net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gogo will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 469,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 65,609 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 46,063 shares in the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 281.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 181,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 134,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. The company was founded by Jimmy Ray in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

