Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.
Gogo Stock Up 3.2 %
NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79. Gogo has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $23.69.
Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.16 million. Gogo had a net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gogo will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Gogo
Gogo Company Profile
Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. The company was founded by Jimmy Ray in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gogo (GOGO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.