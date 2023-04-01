Got Guaranteed Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $143,504.15 (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Got Guaranteed has a market capitalization of $59.57 million and $143,504.15 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Got Guaranteed Token Profile

Got Guaranteed’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Got Guaranteed is gotg.world.

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

