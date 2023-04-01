GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Short Interest Up 33.3% in March

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in GSK during the first quarter worth $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GSK by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GSK during the first quarter worth $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in GSK by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in GSK by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 13.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GSK. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.27) to GBX 1,550 ($19.04) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America cut shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.41) to GBX 1,730 ($21.26) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GSK opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average is $33.78. GSK has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that GSK will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.3404 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.50%.

About GSK

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

