GT Biopharma’s (GTBP) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their hold rating on shares of GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

GT Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of GTBP opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. GT Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $3.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GT Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTBP. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in GT Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in GT Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GT Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in GT Biopharma by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 21,201 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in GT Biopharma by 18,317.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 100,014 shares during the period. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

