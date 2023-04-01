Guild of Guardians (GOG) Price Reaches $0.0701 on Top Exchanges

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Guild of Guardians has a total market cap of $20.32 million and $261,436.36 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0701 or 0.00000247 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians was first traded on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guild of Guardians should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guild of Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

