Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.71

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$39.71 and last traded at C$39.01, with a volume of 21390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.84.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Hammond Power Solutions from C$29.00 to C$41.50 in a report on Monday, March 27th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of C$345.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

