Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Purchased by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HASI opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 18.57 and a quick ratio of 18.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.18, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.67. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $49.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 326.09%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 549,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,153,464.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 549,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,153,464.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Susan D. Nickey bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 58,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,637.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $170,101 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

