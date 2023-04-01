Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Given New GBX 712 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 785 ($9.64) to GBX 712 ($8.75) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $818.50.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $19.52 on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $27.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average of $20.53.

Hargreaves Lansdown Cuts Dividend

About Hargreaves Lansdown

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.2553 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.72%.

(Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.