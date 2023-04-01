Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,073.22 ($13.19).

HL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,240 ($15.24) to GBX 1,225 ($15.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($14.99) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Numis Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($19.04) to GBX 1,679 ($20.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 780 ($9.58) to GBX 785 ($9.64) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.83) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Amy Stirling acquired 4,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 837 ($10.28) per share, for a total transaction of £39,799.35 ($48,899.56). 28.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LON:HL opened at GBX 799.40 ($9.82) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,524.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 851.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 848.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,065 ($13.09).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a GBX 12.70 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,692.31%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

