Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
HOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.
Harley-Davidson Trading Up 2.2 %
HOG opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.39. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average of $42.92.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $112,330.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 327.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.
About Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.
