Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Short Interest Update

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the February 28th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Harrow Health by 530.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Harrow Health from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on Harrow Health from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Harrow Health Price Performance

Harrow Health Company Profile

Shares of HROW opened at $21.16 on Friday. Harrow Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $634.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.69 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.35.

(Get Rating)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

See Also

