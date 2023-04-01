Head to Head Analysis: Upbound Group (UPBD) vs. The Competition

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Upbound Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Upbound Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upbound Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Upbound Group Competitors 84 418 847 47 2.61

As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 15.97%. Given Upbound Group’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Upbound Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Profitability

Upbound Group pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Upbound Group pays out 680.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 19.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Upbound Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upbound Group 0.29% 40.50% 7.88% Upbound Group Competitors 63.70% -29.43% -1.43%

Risk & Volatility

Upbound Group has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upbound Group’s peers have a beta of 1.41, suggesting that their average share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Upbound Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Upbound Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Upbound Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Upbound Group $4.25 billion $12.36 million 122.55 Upbound Group Competitors $2.48 billion $162.40 million 11.36

Upbound Group has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Upbound Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Upbound Group peers beat Upbound Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc. engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Preferred Lease segment offers an on-site rent-to-own option at a third-party retailer’s location. The Mexico segment consists of its company-owned rent-to-own stores in Mexico. The Franchising segment sells rental merchandise to its franchisees. The company was founded by Mark E. Speese on September 16, 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

