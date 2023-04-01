Head to Head Contrast: Forge Global (FRGE) & Its Peers

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) is one of 23 public companies in the “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Forge Global to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Forge Global has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forge Global’s peers have a beta of 0.96, meaning that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.7% of Forge Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Forge Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Forge Global $69.38 million -$111.86 million -1.21 Forge Global Competitors $7.42 billion $656.15 million 31.45

This table compares Forge Global and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Forge Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Forge Global. Forge Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Forge Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forge Global -161.22% -26.59% -22.44% Forge Global Competitors 4.06% 20.57% 5.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Forge Global and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forge Global 0 4 2 0 2.33 Forge Global Competitors 144 897 1198 31 2.49

Forge Global currently has a consensus price target of $3.48, suggesting a potential upside of 98.57%. As a group, “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies have a potential upside of 29.31%. Given Forge Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Forge Global is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Forge Global peers beat Forge Global on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Forge Global

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

