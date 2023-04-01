Head to Head Contrast: SM Energy (NYSE:SM) & Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) and Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SM Energy and Glori Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SM Energy $3.36 billion 1.02 $1.11 billion $8.95 3.15 Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SM Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Glori Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

89.5% of SM Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of SM Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.2% of Glori Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SM Energy and Glori Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SM Energy 33.11% 34.40% 16.36% Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

SM Energy has a beta of 4.42, indicating that its share price is 342% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glori Energy has a beta of 31.7, indicating that its share price is 3,070% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SM Energy and Glori Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SM Energy 1 6 5 0 2.33 Glori Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

SM Energy presently has a consensus price target of $41.09, suggesting a potential upside of 45.92%.

Summary

SM Energy beats Glori Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co. is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Glori Energy

Glori Energy Inc. engages in oil and gas exploration activities. It is a technology focused energy company that deploys its proprietary biotechnology to facilitate the secondary production of oil. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, AERO Services and Corporate. The company was founded on April 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

