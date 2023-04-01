Head to Head Contrast: Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) vs. China Energy Recovery (OTCMKTS:CGYV)

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) and China Energy Recovery (OTCMKTS:CGYV – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Symbotic and China Energy Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symbotic -6.08% -148.57% -11.03% China Energy Recovery N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Symbotic and China Energy Recovery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symbotic 0 1 10 0 2.91 China Energy Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Symbotic currently has a consensus price target of $19.58, indicating a potential downside of 14.26%.

57.8% of Symbotic shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of Symbotic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of China Energy Recovery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Symbotic and China Energy Recovery’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Symbotic $593.31 million 21.39 -$79.00 million ($5.86) -3.90 China Energy Recovery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Energy Recovery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Symbotic.

Volatility and Risk

Symbotic has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Energy Recovery has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Symbotic beats China Energy Recovery on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc., an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software. Symbotic Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About China Energy Recovery

China Energy Recovery, Inc. is engaged in the recovery of waste energy across a spectrum of industrial processes, including sulfuric acid and fertilizer production, paper production and petrochemicals. It also designs, manufactures, installs and provides service for waste heat recovery systems, which convert approximately two-thirds of an industrial plant’s waste heat into useful energy, either steam or electricity. The company was founded by Qing Huan Wu in May 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

