Head to Head Review: Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) and Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) and Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Local Bounti and Yield10 Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Local Bounti 0 1 3 0 2.75 Yield10 Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00

Local Bounti presently has a consensus price target of $2.81, indicating a potential upside of 252.84%. Yield10 Bioscience has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 334.78%. Given Yield10 Bioscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yield10 Bioscience is more favorable than Local Bounti.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Local Bounti -857.87% -101.76% -56.62% Yield10 Bioscience -3,014.67% -154.59% -106.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Local Bounti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 41.5% of Local Bounti shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Local Bounti and Yield10 Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Local Bounti $640,000.00 129.13 -$56.09 million N/A N/A Yield10 Bioscience $450,000.00 31.10 -$13.57 million ($2.76) -1.00

Yield10 Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Local Bounti.

Risk & Volatility

Local Bounti has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yield10 Bioscience has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Local Bounti beats Yield10 Bioscience on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company, which engages in the development of oilseed Camelina sativa as a platform crop for large scale production of low carbon sustainable seed products. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams, and Oliver P. Peoples in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

