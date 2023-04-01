Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Purchased by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 483.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

Insider Activity

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

In other news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $192,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at $466,353.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.74 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.13. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 1,127.38%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Articles

