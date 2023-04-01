Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.17

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.17 and last traded at $21.18, with a volume of 37205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $751.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 25.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

