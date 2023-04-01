Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating) shares were up 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.35 and last traded at $16.35. Approximately 50,310 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 403,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

Several analysts have recently commented on HSAI shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.

