Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 663,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 368,654 shares.The stock last traded at $46.15 and had previously closed at $46.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average is $44.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.21). Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Hillenbrand by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,551,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,595 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Hillenbrand by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,516,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after purchasing an additional 131,711 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,544,000 after purchasing an additional 438,427 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hillenbrand by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,506,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after acquiring an additional 49,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.